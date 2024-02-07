McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up about 1.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.35. 396,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

