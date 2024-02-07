McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $7,635,941. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,347. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $86.14. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

