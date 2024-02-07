McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 655 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.67. 193,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,412. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average of $97.58. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

