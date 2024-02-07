McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $106.70. 789,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

