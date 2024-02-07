McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $4.70 on Wednesday, reaching $289.35. The company had a trading volume of 894,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.13.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 27,860.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 124.2% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in McDonald’s by 14,850.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.