Meridian Co. (MRBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 20th

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Meridian has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Meridian has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meridian to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Meridian stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. 2,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,352. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $119.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Meridian has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.86%. Equities analysts expect that Meridian will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 94.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Meridian by 26.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRBK. Piper Sandler downgraded Meridian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Meridian from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

