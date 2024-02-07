Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.00

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.76. Mesoblast shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 52,464 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Mesoblast to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 199.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

