Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,751 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 347,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 43,485 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 244,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 142,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

