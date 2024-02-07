Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.5 million-$263.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.1 million. Model N also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.25-$1.32 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODN. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Model N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.64.

Model N Price Performance

Model N stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 286,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $216,166.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,256,494.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $216,166.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,771 shares in the company, valued at $15,256,494.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Model N by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 61.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

