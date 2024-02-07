Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.5-$64.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.14 million. Model N also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.320 EPS.

Model N Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.58. 219,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered Model N from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Model N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.64.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at $6,946,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $102,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,801.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 1,594.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Model N by 12.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Model N by 23.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Model N by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

