Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.5-$64.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.14 million. Model N also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.320 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.58. 219,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at $6,946,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $102,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,801.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 1,594.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Model N by 12.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Model N by 23.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Model N by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period.
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.
