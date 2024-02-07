Model N (NYSE:MODN) Shares Gap Down to $26.96

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.96, but opened at $25.02. Model N shares last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 54,041 shares changing hands.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $216,166.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,771 shares in the company, valued at $15,256,494.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $216,166.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,256,494.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at $6,946,238.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 1,594.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Model N by 12.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

