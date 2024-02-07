monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Swiss National Bank increased its position in monday.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in monday.com by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.29. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $220.66.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

