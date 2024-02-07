Monero Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $376.88 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $129.52 or 0.00301724 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $376.88 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,925.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00158099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.89 or 0.00547202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00056825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00165891 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000564 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,394,596 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

