Monero Price Hits $132.37 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $296.36 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $132.37 or 0.00303997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,541.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00157039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.62 or 0.00545736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00057300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00165658 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,394,717 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

