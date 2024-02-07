Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 548,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.27% of Triple Flag Precious Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,358,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 245,378 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,594,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,192 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,130,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,694,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 480,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 367,747 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TFPM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. 27,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,681. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.04. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $49.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

