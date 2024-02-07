Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145,407 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 3.4% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of Danaher worth $235,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Danaher by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.96. The company had a trading volume of 820,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,468. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $249.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

