Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $11.12 Million Stake in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,033 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.69% of Ero Copper worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Trading Down 0.3 %

ERO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. 51,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,010. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.