Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $32.23 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 461,340 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Lamb Weston worth $32,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,033 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 538,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $47,708,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,833,000 after acquiring an additional 495,622 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.86. The stock had a trading volume of 720,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,539. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

