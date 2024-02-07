Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $45.52 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 744,418 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $45,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,770,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,819 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,057,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,110 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 123,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,701. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 224.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,092.94%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

