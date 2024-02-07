Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Increases Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 191.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 740,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,286 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,064,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,755,000 after acquiring an additional 810,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,837,000 after buying an additional 669,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $21,208,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,669,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63 and a beta of 1.01. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

