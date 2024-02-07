Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $36,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.43. 598,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.85.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

