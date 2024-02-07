Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 175,842 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175,842 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for 2.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.38% of Public Storage worth $173,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,933,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,949,000 after purchasing an additional 451,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA traded up $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.13. 143,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.57. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

