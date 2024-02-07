Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 225,562 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 225,562 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for 2.4% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 1.67% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $164,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRL traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $218.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,281. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

