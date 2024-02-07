Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 956,639 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 32.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,003,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 956,639 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.0% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $66,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after buying an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 57.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,034,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.54. 1,987,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,991,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

