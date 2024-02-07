Morgan Stanley Boosts Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $805.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $763.00 to $805.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.29.

NYSE:LLY traded up $23.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $729.01. 4,527,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,925. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $611.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.06 billion, a PE ratio of 132.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $742.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

