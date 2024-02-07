M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,595,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,790 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $454,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.73. 370,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,998. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.40. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

