N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.70

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01), with a volume of 2006111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

N4 Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 million, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 27.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About N4 Pharma

(Get Free Report)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.