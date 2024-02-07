NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NH stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.