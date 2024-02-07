Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.55. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 130,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $783,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 91.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 61,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSSC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

