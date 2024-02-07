National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FVI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FVI opened at C$4.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.56 and a 52-week high of C$5.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$326.09 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%.

Insider Transactions at Fortuna Silver Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.01, for a total value of C$1,003,425.00. Insiders sold 350,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,397 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.