National Bank Financial Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.31.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:HBM opened at C$7.21 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$644.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.