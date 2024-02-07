National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGG. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.67.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $66.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. National Grid has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $74.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

