Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.10 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter.
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
