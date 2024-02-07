Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.10 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natural Alternatives International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also

