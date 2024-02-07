Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2024 guidance at $1.00-$1.10 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $295.08 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.04%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NGVC opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 10,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,095.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

