Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

