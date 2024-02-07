New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.850-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

