New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. New Jersey Resources updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 21,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,875. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

