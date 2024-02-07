New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Lowered to $6.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 157,235,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,671,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $55,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.