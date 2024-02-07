NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 4,626 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.90. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.85 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

NTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

