NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,192 shares of company stock worth $11,801,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE AMP opened at $388.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.30. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

