NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PH opened at $511.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $514.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

