Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,463. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

