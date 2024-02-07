NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.80

Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.80 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 77.10 ($0.97). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 78.40 ($0.98), with a volume of 127,470 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

NewRiver REIT Price Performance

NewRiver REIT Increases Dividend

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.63, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -980.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. NewRiver REIT’s payout ratio is presently -8,750.00%.

Insider Activity

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Allan Lockhart sold 80,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £69,415.76 ($87,019.88). In related news, insider Alastair Miller bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($31,590.82). Also, insider Allan Lockhart sold 80,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £69,415.76 ($87,019.88). 9.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

