NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDTGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

NYSE NXDT traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 6.61. 9,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,660. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8.65. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 6.40 and a 1-year high of 13.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

