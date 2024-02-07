Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Trading Down 7.1%

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $160.07 and last traded at $160.60. 66,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 249,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,710,964.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,710,964.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 3,625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total value of $569,596.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,139.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

