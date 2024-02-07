NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.97

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 260733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.24. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 207,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

