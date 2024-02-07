NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $6.03

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $5.81. NIO shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 11,503,068 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NIO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NIO by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

