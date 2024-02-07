NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $6.03

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $5.81. NIO shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 11,503,068 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

