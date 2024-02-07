Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Trading Up 18.2%

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report) was up 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 254,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 228,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Niobay Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals Company Profile



Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. It holds interests in the James Bay project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

