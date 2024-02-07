Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Announces Earnings Results

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance

Shares of NPNYY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. 38,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,642. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

