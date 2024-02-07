Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Announces Earnings Results

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter.
Shares of NPNYY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. 38,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,642. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59.
